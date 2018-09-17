Clear

Baby on the way for Richard Gere and wife Alejandra

Richard Gere has gone from "American Gigolo" to a great American dad.The 69-year-old actor looks set ...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Richard Gere has gone from "American Gigolo" to a great American dad.

The 69-year-old actor looks set to become a father again, according to an Instagram post from his wife. Alejandra Silva,35, posted a photo Sunday that appeared to show the Dalai Lama and her husband touching her baby bump.

Celebrities

Richard Gere

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago," the caption reads. "Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't say it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere, a Buddhist, is a longtime friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

There was speculation last month that Gere and Silva, who reportedly married in April, were expecting their first child together.

Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2013.

Gere and Lowell have an 18-year-old son, Homer.

Silva was married to geologist and executive Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015, and they share a 5-year-old son, Albert.

In March, she shared a photo on Instagram of Gere carrying her son on his shoulders.

"Following the path.. #together with my two boys," the caption read.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
A few clouds to start the work week off.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

Image

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Image

Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Image

OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

Image

Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Image

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Image

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 70 near mile marker thr

Image

Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

Image

Hanging onto the summer like conditons as we kick off the work week

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe