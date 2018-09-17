The Trump administration has revoked the residency permits and closed the bank accounts of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) representative to the United States, Husam Zomlot, as well as those of his family, according to Palestinian officials.
The move comes a week after the White House announced the closure of the PLO office in Washington.
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
International relations
International relations and national security
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
North America
Palestine Liberation Organization
Palestinian Territory
Political Figures - US
Political organizations
Political Parties - Intl
The Americas
United States
US federal government
White House
Conflicts and wars
Israel
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Unrest, conflicts and war
Employees of the mission were ordered to cease all operations and given until October 13 to vacate the premises.
Zomlot has not been in the US since Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recalled him in protest against the decision to relocate the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi condemned the decision by Trump, saying it went against "all diplomatic protocol, and constituted an inhumane escalation."
She added, "As if the announcement that the US would close our office in Washington, D.C., was not enough, this vindictive action by the Trump administration is spiteful. The US has taken its attempts to pressure and blackmail the Palestinians to a new level."
Related Content
- Trump administration revokes Palestinian envoy's US residency permit
- UN Middle East envoy slams killing of Palestinian teen in Gaza
- Trump revokes Brennan's security clearance
- US envoy remarks to Brietbart provoke backlash
- Florida revoked 291 concealed weapons permits after an employee stopped reviewing background checks
- African Union, African UN envoys demand Trump apology
- Philippines revokes license of Rappler, news site critical of Duterte administration
- Palestinians aim for UN after Trump announcement
- South Korea to send envoy to North following Olympics invitation
- Turkey recalls envoys to US, Israel over embassy move