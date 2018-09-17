Actress Eliza Dushku quietly got married last month.
The actress best known for her roles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Dollhouse" posted wedding photos of herself and real estate executive Peter Palandjian on her official Instagram account.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Real estate
Dushku captioned the photos "8.18.18" with two heart emojis.
The actress shared the news of their engagement in June 2017 on Instagram.
"YES!!" Absolutely, my love," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Palandjian.
Related Content
- Eliza Dushku of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' marries real estate executive
- 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot to feature African-American lead
- Eliza Dushku accuses stuntman of molestation
- Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on Eliza Dushku allegations
- Eliza Dushku acusa a coordinador de escenas de acción de abusarla cuando tenía 12 años
- 'Vampire facial' gains popularity
- ArkLaTex real estate sales bucking national trend
- Mudslide victims: School founder, real estate broker remembered
- Overstock is making a push into real estate
- Suits, cars and real estate: Manafort's lifestyle put on trial
Scroll for more content...