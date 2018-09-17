Clear

Eliza Dushku of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' marries real estate executive

Actress Eliza Dushku quietly got married last month.The actress best known for her roles on "Buffy th...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 10:00 AM
CNN Wire

Actress Eliza Dushku quietly got married last month.

The actress best known for her roles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Dollhouse" posted wedding photos of herself and real estate executive Peter Palandjian on her official Instagram account.

Dushku captioned the photos "8.18.18" with two heart emojis.

The actress shared the news of their engagement in June 2017 on Instagram.

"YES!!" Absolutely, my love," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Palandjian.

