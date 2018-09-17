Clear

Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify

Attorney Debra Katz, who represents Christine Blasey Ford, says her client is willing to testify before Congress on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 8:14 AM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 8:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Debra Katz, the lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said Monday that her client would be willing to testify in public to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"The answer is yes," Katz, who represents Christine Blasey Ford, said on CNN's "New Day."

Ford is the author of a private letter sent to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein alleging that during a party in their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Kavanaugh said in a statement that he "unequivocally" denies the allegation.

After her allegations surfaced over the past week, Ford opted to come forward publicly in an article The Washington Post published Sunday.

Katz said lawmakers had not yet reached out to request Ford's testimony as the Senate considers Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
A few clouds to start the work week off.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe