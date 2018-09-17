5 things for September 17: Florence. Kavanaugh. Mangkhut. The Vatican

There's quitting in the middle of a shift, and then there's this NFL cornerback who straight up RETIRED in the middle of a game yesterday. Before you clock in, here's everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression yesterday, but the monster storm isn't done dumping record-breaking levels of rain in the Carolinas. Officials are warning that flash flooding may get worse before the storm fully subsides, and there are still hundreds of people across the region trapped by the rising water. Hundreds of thousands more are without power. The storm claimed at least 18 lives over the weekend, including a mother and her infant son who were killed Friday when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Several others perished in flash floods. Even when the danger fades, it's bound to be a long road ahead for survivors and displaced residents. Already, North Carolina food banks are desperate for donations, as are local blood banks.

2. Brett Kavanaugh

It was a bad weekend to be Brett Kavanaugh. Yesterday, a woman came forward accusing the Supreme Court judge nominee of sexual misconduct dating back 30 years to when the two were in high school. According to a letter written by the accuser, Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a party in the early 1980's. He has denied the allegations. Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation is supposed to come down to a vote this Thursday. Given this new revelation, Democrats have called for a delay in considering his nomination -- and a few Republican senators have voiced support for the delay.

3. Typhoon Mangkhut

While the east coast is battling Florence, people in China and the Philippines are battling an even bigger monster. Over the weekend, Typhoon Mangkhut killed at least four people in China and 54 in the Philippines. The storm ravaged Hong Kong, and pictures from downtown areas show tall trees ripped out of the ground by their roots. More than three million people have been moved to safety in southern China as the storm moves northwards and continues to wreak havoc across the region. In the Philippines, Mangkhut triggered a massive landslide as it blew through, and officials say upwards of 50 people could still be buried under the dense muck.

4. Fan Bingbing

One of China's most popular actresses has seemingly disappeared without a trace, but the attention to her absence isn't one of pulpy tabloid intrigue. Fan Bingbing has appeared in Chinese and Western films (including the "X-Men" franchise), but no one has reported seeing her since June. In late May, one of her contracts was purportedly leaked online, and local tabloids reported the agreements reflected a popular form of tax evasion practiced by Chinese movie stars. Fans are now worried that Fan has been "disappeared" by the government because of the alleged tax arrangements.

5. The Vatican

Early this morning, Pope Francis expelled the Reverend Cristian Precht Bañados of Chile, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Santiago. Precht had been suspended in 2012 from practicing within the ministry for five years after the Archbishop of Santiago ordered a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against him. This is the first formal resignation the Pope has decreed since every bishop in Chile offered to step down in May over the country's sex abuse scandal.

HAPPENING LATER

And the Emmy goes to ...

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are tonight. Whether you prefer your tears and suffering "Game of Thrones" - style or from the likes of "This is Us," your favorite shows are sure to be represented. The presentation starts at 8 p.m. ET with red carpet coverage starting, well, probably pretty soon knowing how these things go. Here are our predictions for the major award winners.

TODAY'S NUMBER

> 9,000

The number of US children who are injured by infant walkers every year, according to a new parenting study.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose."

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who told CNN he thinks Donald Trump will win in 2020.

