Kavanaugh accuser feared an 'annihilation' in the press

A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is still scheduled to vote on Thursday. But Brett Kavanaugh's path to Supreme Court confirmation just got a lot more complicated.

The woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, went public on Sunday through an interview with Emma Brown of The Washington Post.

Brown had been working on the story for weeks. The tick-tock of her reporting process reveals that Ford was deeply reluctant to speak out.

Ford was starkly quoted in the Post story saying, "Why suffer through the annihilation if it's not going to matter?"

A reluctant voice

Brown, an investigative reporter for The Post, put the finishing touches on her story on Sunday morning. It was published at 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Brown reported that Ford first contacted The Post through a "tip line" in early July, after Kavanaugh was on the SCOTUS short list, but before he was nominated by President Trump.

"Though Ford had contacted The Post, for weeks, she declined to speak on the record as she grappled with concerns about what going public would mean for her and her family — and what she said was her duty as a citizen to tell the story," Brown wrote.

It is unclear exactly when Brown initially made contact with Ford. But Brown will be on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, so she may share more information then.

According to The Post's account, Ford first wrote to her local congresswoman, Anna G. Eshoo, in July; then, via Eshoo's office, she wrote to Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"Brett Kavanaugh physically and sexually assaulted me during high school in the early 1980's," Ford wrote.

Ford initially asked for, and received, confidentiality from Feinstein's office.

Ford also hired a lawyer. But she saw Kavanaugh breezing toward confirmation. According to Brown's story, she decided "by late August" to stay quiet, "calculating that doing so would upend her life and probably would not affect Kavanaugh's confirmation."

Brown only had one Post byline in the month of August, which suggests she was hard at work on a long-term story, like this one.

She "spent weeks talking and trying to confirm the claims" contained in the letter, her colleague Aaron C. Davis tweeted on Sunday.

All of the detail in Brown's story about Ford supports the impression of a woman who agonized over this decision, who didn't rush to speak out for political purposes. Quite the opposite, in fact.

By the time the Senate held confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh in early September, Ford had resolved to stay quiet.

But then reporters from other news outlets started knocking at her door and calling her colleagues.

Again, this is all according to the account in The Post.

BuzzFeed News D.C. bureau chief Kate Nocera confirmed a part of it on Sunday, tweeting that "BuzzFeed News had attempted to speak with her prior to news of the letter breaking. She declined to comment."

"There's nothing to indicate the timing was calculated," BuzzFeed News editor in chief Ben Smith added. "Last Monday she clearly didn't want to tell her story to a reporter. Then whispers of the letter leaked into public."

Ford told Brown that she heard people repeating untrue things about her. She feared being exposed and feared losing control, so she decided to share her name and story.

"I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation," she told Brown.

Will she speak on TV?

So far Ford's only interview has been with The Post. Will she sit down with a television interviewer? For better or worse, a TV segment could have more impact.

Read more of Sunday's Reliable Sources newsletter... And subscribe here to receive future editions in your inbox...

CNN's MJ Lee, reporting live outside Ford's home in Palo Alto on Sunday night, spoke with a friend who said, "She's fine. She's not interested in talking to you guys, though." Regarding her whereabouts, he said, "She's not going to be coming back here, no."