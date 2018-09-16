Clear

Salisbury police discount Novichok as source of new mystery illness

British police say there is "nothing to suggest that Novichok" caused two people to fall ill this weekend at...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 11:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British police say there is "nothing to suggest that Novichok" caused two people to fall ill this weekend at a restaurant in Salisbury, where earlier this year the nerve agent was used in an attempted assassination.

On Sunday evening, Wiltshire Police declared a major incident following a report that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s had fallen ill in the English city.

Streets were cordoned off in Salisbury after police received a call from the ambulance service to Prezzo restaurant in the city's High Street.

"We can now confirm that there is nothing to suggest that Novichok is the substance," Wiltshire police said in a statement. "Both people remain in hospital under observation."

"Due to recent events in the city and concerns that the pair had been exposed to an unknown substance, a highly precautionary approach was taken by all emergency services," it added.

In March, a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, were found collapsed in Salisbury's city center. It was later discovered they had been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

They were released after weeks in hospital. However, two local residents fell ill in June after also being exposed to Novichok.

One of them, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died because of the poisoning. A murder inquiry was launched. Her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, survived after spending almost month in hospital.

The British government has accused two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, of attempting to murder the Skripals.

The two men accused of the attack have admitted they visited Salisbury, but say the purpose of their brief trip was to visit its historic cathedral and not to poison the Skripals.

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Canada have backed Britain's assessment that the two suspects were Russian military intelligence officers and that the Russian government "almost certainly" approved the attack.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Image

Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe