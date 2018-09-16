Clear

Marc Benioff is the latest tech billionaire to buy a news outlet

"Why don't you buy a news outlet?"When this question is posed to a tech CEO nowadays, the executive i...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 11:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Why don't you buy a news outlet?"

When this question is posed to a tech CEO nowadays, the executive is not surprised. Far from it. Usually the person has a very thoughtful answer.

Some of Silicon Valley's richest are intrigued by the idea. Others are resolutely opposed. And others are... busy writing a big check.

Sunday's case in point: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. He is paying Meredith $190 million in cash for Time magazine.

The Time deal was announced on Sunday night. Benioff and his wife Lynne say it is a family investment, unrelated to Salesforce. They are calling themselves "caretakers," saying "we are honored to be the caretakers of one of the world's most important media companies and iconic brands."

Among the moguls who will be welcoming Benioff to the club:

-- Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

-- Laurene Powell Jobs owns a majority stake in The Atlantic.

-- Biotech king Patrick Soon-Shiong owns the L.A. Times.

All three individuals have pledged a hands-off approach to their respective news operations, while pushing for big improvements on the product side.

Benioff seems to be doing something similar.

He said in a statement that "Lynne and I will take on no operational responsibility for Time, and look only to be the stewards of this historic and iconic brand."

For Sunday night's "Reliable Sources" newsletter, I asked CNN's Laurie Segall for her reaction to the deal. Segall has been covering Benioff for years.

"We're seeing tech leaders take a greater interest in preserving fundamentals of society that are increasingly under attack," Segall said. With the narrative around tech changing, "and everyone questioning the impact of these companies and their algorithms," tech executives are "taking a broader role in society, widening their roles and burnishing their legacies. Maybe that's a part of this."

Benioff will be center stage at Salesforce's annual conference, Dreamforce, next week.

The reactions to his purchase seemed to be mostly positive on Sunday.

But there was some understandable snark and concern about the trend of tech executives buying up -- or bailing out -- newsrooms.

"Journalism is a rich person's hobby now," longtime journalist Linda Stern tweeted.

Advertising executive Matt Barash tweeted, "Print is the new yacht."

And Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw listed off Bezos, Soon-Shiong and Benioff, saying, "The age of the billionaire publishing patron is upon us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Image

Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe