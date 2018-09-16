Clear

Lech Walesa Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Lech Walesa, former president of Poland.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Lech Walesa, former president of Poland.

Personal:
Birth date: September 29, 1943

Birth place: Popowo, Poland

Father: Boleslaw Walesa, carpenter

Mother: Felicja (Kaminski) Walesa

Marriage: Miroslawa "Danuta" (Golos) Walesa (1969-present)

Children: Bogdan, Slawek, Przemek, Jarek, Magdalena, Ania, Maria Wiktoria and Brygidka

Military service: Army, Corporal, 1965-1967

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:
His father was imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp.

Sent his wife to accept his Nobel Prize, as he feared he would not be allowed to return to Poland.

Timeline:
1961-1965 - Works as a car mechanic.

1965-1967 - Serves in the Polish Army.

1967 - Begins working as an electrician at the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk.

1970 - During strikes protesting the rise of food prices, 45 shipyard workers are killed. Walesa is one of the leaders of the strike.

1976 - Is fired for his political activities.

1978 - Works with other activists to form free trade unions.

August 1980 - Leads a strike in the Gdansk shipyard, which spreads across the country. The workers win the right to organize their own union.

September 1980 - The independent trade union Solidarity is formed.

January 1981 - Meets with Pope John Paul II.

December 1981 - Walesa is arrested. Martial law is imposed across the country.

October 1982 - The Polish parliament passes an act dissolving all unions, including Solidarity.

November 1982 - Walesa is released.

July 1983 - Martial law is lifted.

October 1983 - Is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 - Walesa's book, "A Way of Hope," is published.

November 1989 - Addresses a joint session of the United States Congress.

December 1990 - Is elected president of Poland.

1991 - Walesa's autobiography, "The Struggle and The Triumph," is published.

1995 - Founds the Lech Walesa Institute.

November 1995 - Is defeated in the presidential election.

2000 - Is again defeated in the presidential election.

August 2006 - Announces he has quit Solidarity as he opposes the union's support of Poland's current leadership.

February 2008 - Is implanted with a pacemaker at a hospital in Houston.

2009 - Sues President Lech Kaczynski for libel, because of Kaczynski's comments that Walesa was a spy in the 1970s. Kaczynski is killed in a plane crash in April 2010.

July 2012 - At Walesa's invitation, US presidential candidate Mitt Romney travels to Poland. Walesa wishes Romney success in the election.

March 2013 - Tells a television reporter that as a minority, gay people have no right to prominent positions in politics, and should sit toward the rear of parliament or even "behind a wall." He later refuses to apologize.

July 8, 2017 - Is hospitalized with heart problems in Gdansk.

