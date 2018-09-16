Clear

Two Republican senators urge committee to hear out Kavanaugh accuser before vote

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker both say the Senate Judiciary Committee should not vote on Brett ...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker both say the Senate Judiciary Committee should not vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination until they hear more from the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, according to reporting by CNN and other news organizations.

Flake sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and was the first Republican to join Democrats in urging a delay in the committee vote, planned for Thursday, until the panel has heard from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago, The Washington Post and Politico reported Sunday.

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jeff Flake

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Christine Blasey Ford

Misc people

"I've made it clear that I'm not comfortable moving ahead with the vote on Thursday if we have not heard her side of the story or explored this further," the Arizona senator told the Post. His opposition could stall the nomination, as Republicans have a 11-10 majority on the panel.

Flake did not say to the Post what form the communication with Ford should take or how he plans to vote. He told Politico, "We need to hear from her. And I don't think I'm alone in this."

In a statement on Friday, Kavanaugh denied the reported allegations that while at a party during his time in high school, he pushed a woman, who then had not been publicly identified, into a room, locked the door to the room along with another male and tried to take off the woman's clothes.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time," his statement said.

Corker also believes Kavanaugh's accuser should be heard out before the Judiciary Committee votes on his nomination, the Tennessee senator's spokesperson, Micah Johnson, said in a statement to CNN. Corker, however, does not sit on the panel.

Ford came forward publicly Sunday, detailing her allegations about the Supreme Court nominee in an interview with the Post. As her private outreach to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein became public over the past week, she decided to go ahead and speak out herself, Sunday's report said.

In the Post's report on Sunday, Ford alleged Kavanaugh "pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers" while trying to remove her clothes. "When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth," but ultimately she was able to run from the room, the report added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Image

Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe