Clear

Robert Blake Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Emmy-award winning actor ...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 10:10 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of Emmy-award winning actor Robert Blake.

Personal:
Birth date: September 18, 1933

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law and legal system

Murder

Trial and procedure

Fast Facts

Celebrities

Robert Blake

Torts

Wrongful death and survival

Birth place: Nutley, New Jersey

Birth name: Michael James Gubitosi

Father: James Gubitosi

Mother: Elizabeth Gubitosi

Marriages: Bonny Lee Bakley (November 15, 2000-May 4, 2001, her death); Sondra Kerry (November 25, 1961-September 12, 1983, divorced)

Children: with Bonny Lee Bakley: Rose, June 2000; with Sondra Kerry: Delinah, August 1966; Noah, February 1965

Military: US Army

Other Facts:
American actor best known for his Emmy winning role in the 1970s TV program "Baretta."

Won acclaim for his portrayal of murderer Perry King in the movie "In Cold Blood," based on the book by Truman Capote.

He played Mickey in the "Our Gang" comedies in the 1930s and 1940s.

He received a total of four Emmy nominations with one win.

Timeline:
1939 - Appears as Mickey, one of the Little Rascals, in the "Our Gang" movie shorts.

1939-1942 - Works under the name Mickey Gubitosi.

1942 - First movie released as Bobby Blake, "Mokey."

December 14, 1967 - Stars in the movie "In Cold Blood."

1975 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for "Baretta."

May 4, 2001 - Robert Blake's wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, is found shot in the head in his car, a 1991 Dodge Stealth, after eating at Vitello's, a neighborhood restaurant. Blake says that the murder occurred while he had briefly returned to the restaurant.

April 18 & 22, 2002 - Blake is arrested for first degree murder with special circumstances and two counts of solicitation of murder. Blake pleads not guilty at his arraignment.

April 29, 2002 - Administrators of Bakley's estate file a wrongful death suit against Blake. The suit seeks unspecified damages on behalf of Bakley's four children, including their young daughter, Rose.

March 16, 2005 - Blake is acquitted of murder and one count of solicitation of murder. The second solicitation count is dismissed by the judge after the jury deadlocked.

November 18, 2005 - Blake is found liable in the wrongful death civil trial brought by Bakley's children, and is ordered to pay $30 million in damages to her family.

February 2006 - Files for bankruptcy.

February 28, 2007 - Lawyers appeal the $30 million wrongful death verdict.

April 25, 2008 - The 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles upholds the wrongful death verdict. However, the court halves the money awarded to Bakley's family, from $30 million to $15 million.

May 6, 2008 - Blake appeals to the court to reduce the $15 million judgment, which is denied.

June 9, 2008 - Blake's attorney files a petition for civil case review with the California Supreme Court.

July 16, 2008 - The California Supreme Court refuses to review Blake's appeal.

December 2011 - Self-publishes his memoir, "Tales of a Rascal: What I Did for Love."

July 12, 2012 - During an interview with CNN's Piers Morgan, Blake rants when questioned about his ex-wife's murder, and accuses Morgan of calling him a liar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Image

Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe