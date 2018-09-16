Clear

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife are buying Time Magazine

Another billionaire tech CEO is buying a prestigious print publication.This time it's Salesforce CEO ...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 8:58 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Another billionaire tech CEO is buying a prestigious print publication.

This time it's Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff. They are buying Time Magazine for $190 million from Meredith Corp.

"The Benioffs will hold Time as a family investment," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal told his staffers when the deal was announced on Sunday night.

"It will have no connection to Salesforce, the software company Marc founded in 1999," Felsenthal said. "While they will not be operators of the business, we are extremely fortunate to have Marc and Lynne's guidance and mentorship as we set out to build a new company."

Meredith said the deal is expected to close in the next 30 days. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

The Time transaction immediately called to mind Jeff Bezos's purchase of The Washington Post for $250 million. That deal, almost exactly five years ago, was an eye-popping example of a tech guru getting into the journalism business.

The Post purchase was separate from Bezos's role as CEO as Amazon.

Benioff, who ranks 246th on Bloomberg's billionaire's list, is promising a similar arrangement with Time.

"As almost everyone knows, Time is a treasure trove of our history and culture," he said in an email message to CNN on Sunday night. "We have deep respect for their entire organization, and are honored to now have Time as part of our family impact investment portfolio."

"The power of Time has always been in its unique story telling of the people and issues that affect us all and connect us all," Benioff said. "Lynne and I will take on no operational responsibility for Time, and look only to be the stewards of this historic and iconic brand."

Despite those reassurances, there will surely be some scrutiny about a Silicon Valley CEO taking over Time, a magazine that frequently covers subjects like technology's impact on society.

The deal is also reminiscent in some ways of Laurene Powell Jobs' acquisition of a majority stake in The Atlantic last year. Jobs, a well-known investor and philanthropist, is the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Felsenthal said in his memo to staffers that the Benioffs have "a confluence of purpose" when it comes to owning Time.

"One of the first challenges Marc and Lynne gave us is to think big, really big. Beyond the five-year plan, what will TIME look like in 2040? What will it mean to people decades from now?" Felsenthal said. "That's what we'll all be thinking about as we create a new home for TIME rooted in what we know how to do so well, with the resources we need to reach our greatest potential as individuals and as a team, supported by owners with a sterling record of innovation and of building collaborative, creative cultures."

Meredith took control of Time magazine and the rest of Time Inc. last November. Meredith promptly turned around and said it would sell some titles that were not a great fit with its existing titles. Time, for example, is a weekly newsmagazine, while most of Meredith's brands are monthlies.

Meredith confirmed the sale plans back in March. It had hoped to strike a deal within a couple of months, but the process took much longer than expected.

Meredith is still working on selling three other former Time Inc. titles: Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated. Benioff is not buying those.

A Meredith spokeswoman said deals for the other three titles are expected to be announced in the "near future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

Image

Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Image

Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season

Image

Local church hosts community block party

Image

Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

Image

New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

Image

Ride For Ryves helps youth center in the community

Image

People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

Image

Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Image

Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe