Clear

House Intel Chairman Nunes plans to release interviews from committee's Russia probe

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said Sunday that he intends to release all of the tra...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said Sunday that he intends to release all of the transcripts and documents from the committee's interviews of about 70 people in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The California Republican said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he would release the materials "in the next few weeks" so that the public could review them before the midterm elections.

Continents and regions

Devin Nunes

Eastern Europe

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

"The depositions that we took, I believe about seventy people, those need to be published and I think they need to be published before the election," Nunes said. "I expect to make those available from our committee to the American public in the next few weeks."

The committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, called for Nunes to release all such interview materials in June, NBC reported.

Nunes added that "70 or 80 percent" of the documents are not classified, and that the classified documents will be sent to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which Nunes criticized for often "foot-dragging."

"The ones that are classified we will have to send to the Director of National Intelligence to declassify, but we hope that would only take a matter of days and they don't do their normal foot-dragging where they slow roll and we don't get these before the election."

Nunes connected his push to have his committee's materials out by the election to some House Republicans' calls for President Donald Trump to fully declassify Justice Department documents related to the Russia investigation, such as the FBI's application for a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page and the FBI's notes from interviewing Justice official Bruce Ohr.

"Just for the sake of full transparency, because there's so much that's out there that's misinformation or disinformation on this Russia-gate fiasco ... we need this information out before the election," Nunes said. "And that's why we've been asking the President of the United States to declassify many more documents as it relates to not only Bruce Ohr but also with the Carter Page FISA."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe