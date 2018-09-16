Clear

Michael Moore vows to end 'Trump carnage' (2017)

Director Michael Moore speaks out against President Trump at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st, 2017.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Moore believes President Donald Trump is an "evil genius" who will be re-elected.

The documentary filmmaker spoke to CNN while promoting his upcoming film about the impact of Trump's 2016 victory, "Fahrenheit 11/9."

"Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot," Moore said. "He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose."

Moore's explanation to the phenomenon of a Trump presidency?

"I think the man is an evil genius and he was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run for president," Moore said. "He figured out how to win by losing the election. How did that happen? Historians are going to deal with this for years to come."

Moore said he believes Trump is behind numerous White House leaks, including the anonymous op-ed published by The New York Times earlier this month.

"Trump wrote it. Trump or one of his minions wrote it," he said. "He's the master distractor. He's the king of the misdirect. If we have learned anything by now, it's that he does things to get people to turn away. Let me give you the line in there that is most identifiable that he wants the public to believe. It's the line that says, 'Don't worry, adults are in the room.' That's the idea, to get us to calm down and look away from what he's really doing."

As for what moviegoers will see in Moore's Trump-focused film?

"We made a decision on the first day of this film that we were not going to chase the news cycle. Because why do that? People see on the nightly news they don't need to go to a movie theater to watch that," Moore explained. "We are presenting the larger picture of what is going on. I'm also going to show people how Trump didn't just fall out of the sky. There's a long road to Trump and we have all sadly been on it."

"Fahrenheit 11/9" opens in theaters September 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe