Clear

Tapper presses Ocasio-Cortez on spending plan

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exactly how she plans to pay for her proposed spending plan that would cost $40 trillion over 10 years.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 12:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended what could accrue to a $40 trillion price tag for progressive policy programs, including Medicare for all, over the next 10 years, citing the success in some European countries that have similarly developed health care models.

CNN "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper asked where that estimated $40 trillion -- which would include the costs for Medicare for all, jobs guarantees, student loan forgiveness, free college programs, paid family leave, and Social Security expansion -- would come from. Medicare for all would be the costliest initiative, coming in at about $32 trillion, according to the Mercatus Center, a free market-oriented think tank at George Mason University, as well as an earlier study by the Urban Institute's Health Policy Center.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is running for a congressional seat in New York, referred to the publicly funded health care systems in Western Europe and Canada, calling such programs "generational investments" toward the future of a country.

"Medicare for all would save the American people a very large amount of money," she said. "What we see as well is that these systems are not just pie in the sky. Many of them are accomplished by every modern, civilized democracy in the Western world," she said. "The United Kingdom has a form of single-payer health care -- Canada, France, Germany. What we need to realize that these investments are better and they are good for our future."

But asked again where that $40 trillion would come from, aside from her proposed increase in taxes on the wealthy and corporate taxes, which she has said would raise $2 trillion over the next 10 years, Ocasio-Cortez said the taxpayer-funded programs would free people up to increase economic activity in other areas, adding that the Medicare for all program is part of "a broader agenda."

"We do know and acknowledge that there are political realities," she added. "They don't always happen with the wave of a wand, but we can work to make these things happen."

She added that "when you look at the economic activity that it spurs, for example, if you look at my generation, millennials, the amount of economic activity that we do not engage, the fact that we delay purchasing homes, that we don't participate in the economy and purchasing cars, et cetera, as fully as possible, is a cost.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe