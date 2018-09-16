Clear

Ken Starr: Manafort plea means 'we're much closer to getting the truth'

Former independent counsel Ken Starr said Sunday that "we're much closer to getting the truth than we were b...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former independent counsel Ken Starr said Sunday that "we're much closer to getting the truth than we were before" former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to several federal crimes and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" whether President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's changing statements on the implications of Manafort's plea deal suggest that the President's legal team will soon go after Manafort, Starr said that Manafort's previous proximity to Trump could result in "more delicate" treatment than Giuliani's previous attacks on Mueller.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Ken Starr

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

"I think that the Trump White House and the lawyers are taking a page from the Clinton playbook: Attack the prosecutor," Starr said. "This is more delicate because now you have someone very close to the President, at least for a while, the campaign manager. I think you've got to be very careful.

"The real significance of what's happened is we're much closer to getting the truth than we were before this plea," Starr added. "It is so terrific for the investigation and, frankly, the American people that we're moving forward, we're getting someone who may be knowledgeable."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe