Clear

Doug Jones predicts Kavanaugh nomination moves forward after anonymous accusation

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones predicted on Sunday that Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Cou...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones predicted on Sunday that Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court would move forward following an anonymous accusation of sexual misconduct from his high school days.

"I think you are going to see this nomination move forward," Jones said on CNN's "State of the Union". "There's really not much that can be done unless this person comes forward and you can see this and talk to the person who wrote that letter."

Brett Kavanaugh

Doug Jones

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Jones said he would bring up the accusation if he gets a chance to meet with Kavanaugh and is otherwise still deliberating on his vote for the Supreme Court choice.

CNN reported on Friday that California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein had received a letter from a woman who wished to remain anonymous, saying that while in high school, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom at a party, locked her in the room along with another male and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh denied the allegation in a statement.

Jones called the situation "very difficult" and said he wished it had been brought up earlier in the confirmation process.

"I think at this late date, we're going to have to wait and see if this person decides to come forward to test that in the light of day," Jones said.

Jones compared the case to his own Senate race last year, in which his Republican opponent Roy Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by a series of women, which likely helped tank Moore's Senate bid in the generally Republican state.

Jones' vote is one of several receiving heavy scrutiny, and he offered no firm indication either way Sunday on how he ultimately would vote.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin previously told CNN that he wanted to delay a vote on Kavanaugh until all information was before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In a series of tweets over the weekend, Durbin called on Republicans to delay the committee vote set for Thursday until more of Kavanaugh's record was released and added that "it is up to survivors of sexual assault alone to decide whether to come forward."

Democratic senators have repeatedly called for the release of documents from Kavanaugh's time as a top White House aide to President George W. Bush that have been withheld as privileged information.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said on "Fox News Sunday" that the review process for Kavanaugh thus far had "pretty much been an intergalactic freak show," citing the opposition from committee Democrats and protesters during the hearing. He also pointed out that the allegation had not become public until recently despite Feinstein having received the letter earlier this year.

"Senator Feinstein's had the letter since July, for three months," Kennedy said. "She said nothing -- nothing, zero, nada, zilch."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe