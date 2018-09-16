Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WSJ: Trump to impose tariffs on $200B in goods

A new report from the Wall Street Journal says President Donald Trump is planning to hit China with another new round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods ahead of trade talks at the end of the month.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 8:29 AM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 8:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump is planning to impose a fresh round of tariffs targeting about $200 billion in Chinese goods, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

The timing of the announcement is fluid, two people familiar with the plans told CNN on Saturday.

According to the Journal, the tariffs are expected to be set at around 10%, according to people familiar with the matter, a lower level than the possibility of 25% tariffs previously floated by the administration.

The move aims to increase pressure on Beijing ahead of planned high-level discussions and is intended to provide the US leverage in talks over China's alleged practice of demanding American companies turn over technology in order to do business in the country, the Journal reported. But any imposition of new tariffs has the potential to further escalate trade tensions between the US and China.

CNN has previously reported that the President had been pressing his administration to move ahead with the tariffs; Trump met with top aides earlier in the week and instructed them to proceed with the plan.

The Journal reported that individuals briefed on the plan said the specifics are still being worked out, but they anticipate an official announcement of the new tariffs on either Monday or Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters did not comment on specifics to the newspaper. She pointed the Journal to a statement released Friday. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

"The president has been clear that he and his administration will continue to take action to address China's unfair trade practices," she said in that statement. "We encourage China to address the long standing concerns raised by the Unites States."

The next round of US tariffs on Chinese goods is likely to make thousands of products, including dishwashers, Fitbit fitness trackers and food seasonings, more expensive for American consumers.

The Trump administration has already imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump has said the tariffs are necessary to punish Beijing for what he says are its unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft.

China, which has accused the United States of trade bullying, has matched the tariffs dollar for dollar. Beijing has pledged to hit back again with tariffs on another $60 billion of US exports, including meat, coffee, furniture and auto parts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe