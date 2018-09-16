Clear

Health alert issued after strawberries contaminated with needles in Australia

An Australian state is offering a reward for information after several people reported finding sewing needle...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 6:47 AM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 6:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Australian state is offering a reward for information after several people reported finding sewing needles or pins in strawberries.

The government of Queensland has offered $100,000 Australian dollars (about $71,510) to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the strawberry contamination.

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Food products

Fruit

Fruits and vegetables

Kinds of foods and beverages

Oceania

Queensland

"Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia -- they are putting an entire industry at risk," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement,.

"I would urge anyone with information that may be relevant to this incident in any way to contact police as soon as possible," she said.

On Wednesday, the Queensland Health Department issued a health alert in response to the contamination. The health department is advising consumers to cut up strawberries before eating them. Queensland Police have also launched an investigation.

The health department said three brands of strawberries have been recalled. The affected brands are Berry Obsession, Berry Licious and Donnybrook Berries.

Reports of contaminated strawberries have also surfaced in the neighboring state of New South Wales, but police say they do not know if the same person or a copycat is responsible.

New South Wales police said the Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis brands may also have been contaminated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John McNichols Invite

Image

Conference Indiana XC

Image

Bonilla low medalist at golf sectional

Image

Paris beats Red Hill

Image

Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe