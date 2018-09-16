Clear

De La Hoya talks anticipated Canelo, GGG match

CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Productions Oscar De La Hoya speaks to CNN's Patrick Snell about the upcoming boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 1:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In a rematch one year after a controversial draw, Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on points to win a majority split decision in a middleweight boxing title fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The match was for the WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight world titles.

Alvarez, who is from Mexico, upped his record to 50-1-2. Golovkin, from Kazakhstan, is now 38-1-1.

A year ago, they entered the ring with only one loss between them in 88 fights.

The two middleweights fought a close battle last September that saw a controversial decision. Golovkin landed more punches and many ringside commentators thought he won the fight but the result was a split draw.

Critics derisively pointed to a judge that ruled Golovkin won just two rounds of 12.

"Sometimes you have a bad day," Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, said after that fight while noting the judge had scored 115 big matches before.

Oscar De La Hoya, who is Alvarez's promoter, told CNN this week: "It was ridiculous to say the least."

De La Hoya said he was happy with the judges who were selected for Saturday's fight.

The rematch was supposed to be May 5 but had to wait while Alvarez sat out a six-month suspension after a positive test for a banned substance.

There were histrionics at the weigh-in this week and the two fighters were kept from throwing blows.

"I have never seen Canelo act this way. He really dislikes Triple G," De La Hoya said. "He doesn't respect him."

Earlier this week, De La Hoya told reporters that he would consider running for president.

"I am actually very, very serious, and I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me?," he said, according to Bleacher Report.

The legendary American boxer retired in 2009 and has become an entrepreneur. He founded Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Canelo and others including Francisco Vargas, Jorge Linares and Lucas Matthysse.

