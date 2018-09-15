Clear

Swimmer dies after suspected shark attack

A swimmer at a Cape Cod, Massachusetts beach died in what experts believe is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 8:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A swimmer at a Cape Cod beach died Saturday in what experts believe is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.

The incident occurred around noon ET at Newcomb Hollow Beach, Wellfleet police said.

The unidentified swimmer, a man in his mid-20s, was given first aid, including CPR, but died at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Chris Hartsgrove, acting deputy chief of Cape Cod National Seashore, said the injuries appeared to be from a shark. The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Shark sightings have been increasing in the area as the gray seal population has increased.

A 61-year-old man suffered puncture wounds in a Cape Cod shark attack last month. The incident occurred in Truro within the boundary of Cape Cod National Seashore. The man was standing about 30 yards offshore when he was bitten.

The last fatal shark attack in Massachusetts was in 1936, according to the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Gavin Naylor, the director of the program, told CNN that such attacks are "very rare" and that "shark attacks in the summer are a direct consequence of more people and more animals in the water."

Naylor advised people not to go into the water alone or at dawn or dusk. He also said the heavy presence of seals and quickly moving or jumping throngs of fish may signal the presence of a shark.

Hartsgrove said officials have previously put out warning signs and brochures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe