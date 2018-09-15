Clear

Deval Patrick: 'The character of the country is on the ballot right now'

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick believes the stakes are high in upcoming American elections -- and i...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 7:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick believes the stakes are high in upcoming American elections -- and is making the argument that the "character of the country" is on the line.

"When I think about the next election, whether it's 2018 or 2020 or 2022, you know, folks say that the character of the candidate is always on the ballot; I think the character of the country is on the ballot right now," Patrick, a potential Democratic contender in the 2020 presidential race, said in a televised edition of "The Axe Files," airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

Ballots

Deval Patrick

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political Figures - US

Politics

2020 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Government bodies and offices

Jeff Sessions

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

Patrick described the 2018 midterm elections, in which Democrats are optimistic they will take control of the House but face uncertain outcomes in the Senate, as a chance to put into place "some real oversight" of President Donald Trump's administration and characterized the 2020 presidential election as a chance to vote Trump out of the White House.

"I'd like to see this whole administration go. That's what 2020 is about, and 2018 is about putting some real oversight in the administration in the meantime," Patrick told CNN's David Axelrod during an interview.

Despite his own opposition in the past to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Patrick was also critical of the President's treatment of his Justice chief, who has become a target of frequent attacks from Trump.

"I think he's being mishandled by his boss," Patrick said when asked what he thinks of the fact that Sessions is in the crosshairs of the President.

Trump has publicly criticized Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from oversight of the Russia investigation and said during an interview with Fox News last month that his attorney general "never took control of the Justice Department."

"I think if, you know, if he's not in the position where either of them think they ought to be, then there are ways to honorably ... deal with that than a public flogging."

But Patrick was quick to point out his own "issues" with Sessions.

"My issues with Jeff Sessions go back to trying a voting rights case against him when I was at the Legal Defense Fund," he said, adding, "his attitude about what constitutes fair access to the ballot, about what it means to be a full and enfranchised citizen of the United States, are as antiquated as they come."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe