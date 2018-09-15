Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US Border Patrol agent arrested in connection with 4 killings, kidnapping

A US Border Patrol agent was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday morning in connection with the killings...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Border Patrol agent was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday morning in connection with the killings of four people and aggravated kidnapping, according to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The agent was identified as Juan David Ortiz, 35.

Arrests

Border control

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

David Ortiz

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Homicide

International relations

International relations and national security

Kidnappings and abductions

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Murder

National security

Sports figures

Territorial and national borders

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

The bodies of three females and one male were found over the last two weeks, sheriff's spokesperson Eduardo Chapa told CNN.

"This case broke open yesterday with an aggravated kidnapping and then a lookout for a suspect, in this case Ortiz," said Isidro R. "Chilo" Alaniz, Webb County district attorney.

A fifth person, a female who was the victim in the alleged kidnapping, was able to escape and contacted authorities, providing a description of the suspect -- including a vehicle, a white Dodge truck, authorities said. The victim was "battling for survival" and had a gun pulled on her during the attempted kidnapping, according to Chapa.

Ortiz, Chapa said, was picked up in the early hours along Interstate 35 in Laredo.

"We have very strong evidence that he is the person who has been killing," Sheriff Cuellar said at a press conference posted on CNN affiliate KGNS's Facebook page.

Alaniz said officials will be looking at "potentially four charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping."

CNN reached out to US Customs and Border Protection, which had no immediate comment. It was not immediately known whether Ortiz has an attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe