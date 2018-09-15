Clear
Mysterious 'security issue' forces a solar observatory to be evacuated

The sudden closure of the Sunspot Solar Observatory in New Mexico has everyone talking -- everyone but autho...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The sudden closure of the Sunspot Solar Observatory in New Mexico has everyone talking -- everyone but authorities.

The facility focuses on solar research, and its solar telescope is one of the best ground-based solar observatories in the world. But on September 6, the observatory was evacuated because of a "security issue," and it remains closed and under FBI investigation.

Government officials have not given a clear explanation of what the issue is, however, and this has prompted wild speculation.

One popular theory circulating online is that aliens or UFOs could be the reason for the concern.

Not to worry, according to the FBI, which told CNN affiliate KOAT that extraterrestrial activity is not the problem.

Adding to the mystery is that residents around the area were forced to evacuate without any explanation as to why, KOAT reported.

"We were told we had a credible threat through the FBI and to leave," evacuee Sean Williams told the station.

CNN contacted the sheriff's office in Otero County, but a spokesperson said the office is not working with the FBI and couldn't provide any answers.

The FBI transferred CNN's request for comment to the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), which manages the observatory.

Though AURA provided no immediate response, the association had already released the following statement:

"AURA is addressing a security issue at the National Solar Observatory facility at Sacramento Peak, New Mexico and has decided to temporarily vacate the facility as a precautionary measure until further notice," read the statement.

"All other NSO facilities are open and operating normally. AURA, which manages Sacramento Peak with funding from the National Science Foundation, is working with the proper authorities on this issue."

