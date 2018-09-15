Clear

Mayweather says he will fight Pacquiao again

The boxer Floyd Mayweather said Saturday a rematch of his famed...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 12:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The boxer Floyd Mayweather said Saturday a rematch of his famed 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao will take place this year.

Mayweather posted a message on Instagram on Saturday saying, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Manny Pacquiao

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

He also posted a picture of himself in a nightclub in Japan with Pacquiao.

The pair first fought in a much-hyped match three years ago as the unbeaten Mayweather came out on top with the Philippines' Pacquiao chasing a new fight ever since.

One of the wealthiest sportsmen ever, Mayweather retired from the ring after his victory over Conor McGregor a year ago.

In the Instagram video, Mayweather, one of the richest men in sport, said: "I'm coming back in December."

