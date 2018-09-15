Clear

Florence rains wash away New Bern's beloved statues

The deadly Tropical Storm Floren...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The deadly Tropical Storm Florence is so ferocious, it's uprooting everything, even tightly-bolted historic statues.

In New Bern, North Carolina, one of the cities hardest-hit by the storm that made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, a beloved bear statue and its thick pedestal were uprooted and washed away.

Continents and regions

Europe

Florence

Italy

Southern Europe

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

"Some of our beloved bears have wandered away," city officials tweeted next to a picture of the statue. "These statues, which New Bern is known for, are extremely heavy & bolted down at sponsoring businesses. This one ended up in the middle of S. Front St!"

The bear is surrounded by water, but its colonial-era coat, breeches and buckled shoes remain intact.

The Florence center is crawling inland over South Carolina, but its main rain bands are hitting already-saturated North Carolina -- setting up what may be days of flooding for some communities.

New Bern, which has a population of about 30,000, was once the capital of the state's colonial government . It's also the birthplace of Pepsi -- invented at a pharmacy in the city in 1898.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
A comfortable weekend with warm conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe