Clear

Firefighters pray for fallen Florence victims

A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell. They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 4:00 AM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell Friday.

They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it struck the city.

The father was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Officials said several agencies responded to the incident. A reporter for CNN Wilmington affiliate WWAY said firefighters where shaken up by what they encountered at the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
A Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

Image

Video from a fire on Interstate 70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe