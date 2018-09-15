Clear

Ex-Marine rescues victims in military vehicle

A retired Marine is using a military transport vehicle he bought at a government auction to help rescue New Bern, North Carolina, residents stranded by Tropical Storm Florence. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 2:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 2:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jason Weinmann is using a military transport vehicle he bought at a government auction to whisk away New Bern, North Carolina, residents stranded by Tropical Storm Florence.

Weinmann, a 47-year-old retired Marine, bought the vehicle 10 years ago and used it to reach people who asked to be rescued Friday.

"That's why I got this thing, to use in times like this," he said.

Weinmann pulled 10 people out of flooded neighborhoods and delivered them to a shelter.

Jennifer Morales, 20, was one of those evacuated from her home with her husband and son, who turns 2 next month. The family had 3 feet of water in their home, so they called for help, and it took 12 hours for rescuers to get to them.

"It was pretty bad. We didn't know where to go," she said.

In all, hundreds of people have been rescued in New Bern, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
A Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

Image

Video from a fire on Interstate 70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe