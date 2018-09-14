Clear

Wall Street Journal: White House considered replacing FEMA administrator Brock Long as IG investigates his travel

The White House considered replacing Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long, who is th...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 11:31 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House considered replacing Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long, who is the subject of an ongoing Department of Homeland Security inspector general investigation, before Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that senior White House officials discussed replacing Long in the past several days, but chief of staff John Kelly ultimately decided to leave Long in his role until the internal watchdog's final report was completed.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Brock Long

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Investigations

Natural disasters

Political Figures - US

Severe weather

Tropical storms

US federal government

Weather

White House

Companies

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government organizations - US

News Corp

The Wall Street Journal

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

A senior official told the Journal that the White House has begun discussing potential replacements for Long, who has been on the job since June 2017.

A senior DHS official familiar with conversations on Long's future told CNN, "He has never been asked to resign."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment to CNN on conversations about Long's future, and referred questions to DHS.

DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton told CNN in a statement that the department is "fully focused on preparing for, responding to, and recovering from Hurricane Florence and the storms in the Pacific."

CNN has reached out to FEMA. Through a spokesperson, Long declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.

A senior administration official confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the inspector general's investigation includes, but may not be limited to, travel using government resources, and that would include Long's travel in government vehicles on the taxpayers' dime. Politico was the first to report on the investigation's existence.

Long said at a news conference Thursday morning that he will "fully cooperate" in an investigation into his alleged misuse of government resources for travel, an issue that has roiled several other former Trump Cabinet secretaries.

"I would never intentionally run a program incorrectly. Bottom line is if we made mistakes on the way a program is run, then we'll work with the OIG to get those corrected," Long said. "Doing something unethical is not part of my DNA, and it's not part of my track record and my whole entire career."

Administration officials told the Wall Street Journal that the IG's final report is expected in the coming days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
A Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

Image

Video from a fire on Interstate 70

Image

Kevin talks nice weather at Blues Fest

Image

Using ham radios to make a difference

Image

Linton Cheerlead bus crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe