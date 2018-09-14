San Francisco Fed Picks Mary Daly as new chief

For the first time, an openly gay woman will lead a Federal Reserve bank.

Mary Daly, 55, will take the helm of the Federal Reserve of San Francisco on October 1, the bank said. A long time insider at the Fed, she currently acts as the research director. She will be replacing John Williams, who left to head the Federal Reserve of New York.

Her addition brings the total number of female presidents to three at the 12 regional banks. The decision to appoint Daly follows criticism over the lack of diversity at the top of the Fed.