Clear

New York Times amends report that improperly pinned pricey curtains on Nikki Haley

The New York Times on Friday said that a ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The New York Times on Friday said that a controversial story about curtains purchased for the new residence of the ambassador to the United Nations improperly focused on Nikki Haley. The newspaper recast the story to "reflect those concerns."

The initial story written by reporter Gardiner Harris carried the headline, "Nikki Haley's View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701."

But the original story included a comment from a spokesperson for Haley who said plans to purchase the curtains were made during the end of the Obama administration and that Haley had no say in the purchase.

The story drew significant backlash on social media, prompting editors to review it. Following review, The Times concluded that the story had "created an unfair impression about who was responsible for the purchase in question."

An editor's note placed at the top of the revised story stated that "the decision on leasing the ambassador's residence and purchasing the curtains was made during the Obama administration, according to current and former officials."

"The article should not have focused on Ms. Haley, nor should a picture of her have been used," the editor's note concluded. "The article and headline have now been edited to reflect those concerns, and the picture has been removed."

The updated story reads much differently than the initial version. It's headline was changed to say, "State Department Spent $52,701 on Curtains for Residence of U.N. Envoy." A reference to Haley was also edited out of the article's first sentence, and the picture of her was removed from the story, among other changes.

Spokespeople for the State Department and Haley did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is the second story this particular Times reporter has written this year that later carried a lengthy editor's note. A story in May about Mark Dubowitz, the chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, had a long correction appended to it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Sept 14th National Adoption Weekend

Image

Homecoming on the Green

Image

Overnight fire damages restaurant

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe