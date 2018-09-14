Clear

Longest nonstop flight in the US announced

Can you handle 11 straight hours on an airliner?Hawaiian Airlines hopes you can.On Thursday,...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Can you handle 11 straight hours on an airliner?

Hawaiian Airlines hopes you can.

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Hawaii

Honolulu

On Thursday, it announced the launch of "the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in US history," which flies five days a week between Boston and Honolulu.

Flight time from Boston to Honolulu will take up to 11 hours, 40 minutes, the airline says.

How far is that? 5,095 miles -- a challenge for many passengers, but made easier depending on the type of airplane and seat configuration.

Beginning April 4, 2019, Hawaiian Airlines Flights HA90 and HA91 will be flown by an Airbus A330 -- a wide-body twin engine that can typically seat about 275 passengers.

For such a long flight, sleep may top your list of priorities.

Hawaiian said this flight will have 68 Extra Comfort seats in the main cabin with a 36-inch pitch and 18-lie-flat leather seats in first class -- measuring 76 inches long and 20.5 inches wide in a 2-2-2 configuration.

So how does the length of this flight measure against other ultra-long-haul flights?

United Airlines offers a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Honolulu that takes up to 10 hours, 50 minutes.

Delta Air Lines has one from Atlanta to Honolulu that lasts 9 hours, 48 minutes.

Tips on surviving long flights

Later this year Singapore Airlines plans to kick off a flight that spends almost 20 hours in the air between Singapore and New York -- about 9,500 miles.

Other ultra-long-haul international flights connecting in the United States include a Delta one from Atlanta to Johannesburg, South Africa -- which can last nearly 17 hours.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday Sept 14th National Adoption Weekend

Image

Homecoming on the Green

Image

Overnight fire damages restaurant

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe