Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got their marriage license

Will wedding bells for ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 1:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 1:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Will wedding bells for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin be ringing soon?

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted by photographers at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pair, who got engaged in July, were there to obtained their wedding license, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

Baldwin recently told The Cut that she has hired a wedding planner and has picked a designer to make a custom wedding gown. She also dropped some hints about their upcoming ceremony.

"I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful," she said. "My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year. And maybe Justin's little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?"

Related: Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Shortly after the engagement, Bieber took to Instagram to confirm the news, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

He went on to say, "God's timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!"

CNN has reached out to the couple's representatives for comment.

