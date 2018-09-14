Mueller team: Manafort agrees to plead guilty

The special counsel has indicated Paul Manafort is preparing to plead guilty today in US District Court in Washington, DC, ahead of the start of his second trial..
The special counsel's office has changed Paul Manafort's criminal indictment to a plea agreement, according to Peter Carr, the spokesman for the special counsel's office.
