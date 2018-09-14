Clear

Ocasio-Cortez to Trump on Puerto Rico deaths: 'My own grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm. Uncounted'

US House Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a sobering response to President Donald Trump'...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US House Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a sobering response to President Donald Trump's false claim that 3,000 people did not die in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Following Trump's Thursday morning tweet, Ocasio-Cortez shared her own family's story -- noting that her grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Hurricane Maria

Hurricanes

Latin America

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Puerto Rico

Severe weather

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US federal government

US House elections

US House of Representatives

Weather

White House

"My own grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm. Uncounted. Thousands of Puerto Ricans have similar stories. They have lost children, friends, & family members. Instead of finger-pointing, INVEST in the Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico + just transition to renewable energy," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, ran against -- and defeated -- incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th Congressional District primary race earlier this year.

"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000..." Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump's denial about the official death toll comes after Puerto Rico's governor formally raised the number of deaths from Hurricane Maria to an estimated 2,975 from 64 following a study conducted by researchers at The George Washington University. CNN's reporting also reflects similar numbers to the updated count.

Both Republicans and Democrats broke with Trump's remark, including House Speaker Paul Ryan who told reporters he has "no reason to dispute those numbers."

"It was devastating. It was a horrible storm. I toured the entire island. It's an isolated island that lost its infrastructure and power for a long time, you couldn't get to people for a long time," Ryan said.

After Trump received criticism for his comment, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley released a statement later Thursday that read: "As the President said, every death from Hurricane Maria is a horror. Before, during, and after the two massive hurricanes, the President directed the entire Administration to provide unprecedented support to Puerto Rico."

"President Trump was responding to the liberal media and the San Juan Mayor who sadly, have tried to exploit the devastation by pushing out a constant stream of misinformation and false accusations," the statement continued.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming on the Green

Image

Overnight fire damages restaurant

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe