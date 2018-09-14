Clear

Henri Bendel is closing after 123 years in business

Henri Bendel is going out of business.Parent company ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 9:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Henri Bendel is going out of business.

Parent company L Brands announced Thursday it's closing Bendel's website and all of its 23 stores, including the store's iconic Fifth Avenue location in New York, in January 2019 because of sluggish sales.

L Brands said in a statement that it's closing Bendel "to improve company profitability and focus on our larger brands that have greater growth potential," which includes Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Bendel makes up a small portion of L Brands' sales. Last year, the company reported revenue of $12.6 billion. The company said Bendel's 2018 sales were approximately $85 million, adding that it's in the process of estimating closing costs.

The upscale brand, best known for its designer purses and shoes, was founded in 1895 by Henri Bendel. In 1913, the brand became one of the first luxury retailers to open a flagship store with an "upper FIfth Avenue address," according to its website. L Brands acquired Bendel in 1985 and led its expansion into 11 states.

L Brands is having a difficult 2018 because of increased retail competition.

The stock is down 55% for the year, making it one of worst performing companies in the S&P 500 for the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming on the Green

Image

Overnight fire damages restaurant

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe