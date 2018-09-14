Clear

Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams charged with rape of fan

Former JLS star Oritsé Williams was charged with rape after allegedly attacking a fan in a hotel room....

Former JLS star Oritsé Williams was charged with rape after allegedly attacking a fan in a hotel room.

Police said in a statement Friday that they charged the 31-year-old singer and another man with sexual offenses as a result of an incident that allegedly took place after a performance in Wolverhampton, England in December 2016.

Williams denied the allegations at the time of his arrest in a statement through his representatives, 10 Worlds Music UK, Britain's Press Association reported.

"All we wish to say at this time is that Oritsé denies the allegations against him. The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further," the statement said. Williams will appear in court on October 11.

Williams rose to fame as part of the four-piece British boyband JLS. The group finished as runners-up on The X Factor in 2008 before releasing five UK No. 1 singles.

He later embarked on a solo career, but announced he was suspending his charity work in the wake of his arrest, writing in a statement at the time: "Unfortunately the press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work."

