Clear

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has begun its ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence has begun its assault on the Carolinas. Non-profits have already arrived, helping with shelters and positioning supplies and personnel to provide support for those in need.

Other groups and individuals are also responding, and are reaching out for support through crowdfunding sites.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

GoFundMe has verified this campaign for Task Force 75, a team of veterans that have brought boats and supplies to Wilmington, North Carolina to help with search and rescue operations for both people and animals.

Hurricane Florence has already impacted the blood supply in the region, as more than 120 blood drives have been canceled in Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. You can find updated locations to give blood through the AABB, America's Blood Centers, American Red Cross and the Armed Services Blood Program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

Image

Power of the Community Event

Image

Hidden in Plain Sight

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe