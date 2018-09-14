Clear

NHL: David Pastrnak on his incredible rise and nurturing future stars in China

Aged three, David Pastrnak took his first steps on the ice. Fast forward 19 years and the winger is playing ...

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 7:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 7:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aged three, David Pastrnak took his first steps on the ice. Fast forward 19 years and the winger is playing under the bright lights of the National Hockey League (NHL).

But progression to America's top league wasn't always on the cards.

Boston Bruins

Ice hockey

NHL

NHL Atlantic Division

NHL Eastern Conference

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

The Americas

North America

United States

Speaking to CNN's Rhiannon Jones, Pastrnak talks of the difficulties which came with learning the game while growing up in the Czech Republic.

"I didn't follow the NHL until I was 16 years old because the time [difference] was tough," he says.

But a genuine love for the sport helped Pastrnak develop and it's that same enthusiasm which saw him drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2014.

Now preparing for his side's second tour of China, the 22-year-old is eager to give back and develop ice hockey all around the world.

"It's fun, it's a new experience. The Chinese people will like it and hopefully the hockey will grow."

Read: Alex Ovechkin, Washington end title drought

But it's not only in China where Pastrnak is hoping to develop talent. He recently returned to Sweden, where he previously played for two seasons, attending a junior side's training session to share his tips on reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

"See you in the NHL", he says to an excited fan as he leaves their locker room.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Watch the video at the top of the page to hear more from Pastrnak, his hopes for the sport worldwide and his advice to youngsters trying to make their way in the game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
A Great Weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

This amazing streak of pleasant weather will stay with us heading into the weekend.

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

Image

Power of the Community Event

Image

Hidden in Plain Sight

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe