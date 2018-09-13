Clear

ABC considering 'Designing Women' reboot

"Designing Women" could be coming back to TV.ABC has given a script commitment to a show from "Design...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 10:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Designing Women" could be coming back to TV.

ABC has given a script commitment to a show from "Designing Women" creators Linda Bloodworth Thomason and Harry Thomason for a show that would be a continuation to the CBS series that ran from 1986-1993, a source familiar with the development of the show confirmed to CNN.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

The "Designing Women" reboot was initially reported to be in the works in August. But news of the show's movement toward fruition came one day after THR published a blistering essay from Bloodworth Thomason about her years of experience working with former CBS chairman Les Moonves. During that time, it is her belief Moonves sabotaged her career, she wrote.

"People asked me for years, 'Where have you been? What happened to you?' Les Moonves happened to me," she wrote.

The new series in the works at ABC would, like the original, be a multi-camera comedy and focus on a new group of female interior designers.

Sony Pictures Television is set to produce the possible show.

"Designing Women" originally starred Dixie Carter, Delta Burke, Annie Potts and Jean Smart.

