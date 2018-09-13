Clear

Manafort, special counsel close to plea deal

Paul Manafort and special counsel Robert Mueller are close to a deal for a guilty plea ahead of his upcoming trial in Washington, according to a source familiar with the matter. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and special counsel Robert Mueller are close to a deal for a guilty plea ahead of his upcoming trial, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A deal is expected but the source cautioned that the two sides have been close before.

The incentive appears to be to reach a deal ahead of a pre-trial motion hearing Friday, or before jury selection for Manafort's trial over allegations of illegal foreign lobbying gets underway next week at US District Court in Washington.

It was not clear if Manafort would be required to cooperate with Mueller's office. The plea is expected to address both sets of charges he faces -- for the upcoming trial in DC and the 10 counts he still faces in Virginia after a mistrial was declared on some charges.

ABC reported Thursday that a tentative deal has been reached.

Manafort has not yet entered a new plea before the judge and prosecutors have not yet revealed the terms of any deal reached with him. That could be done at a court hearing Friday.

Indications have mounted throughout this week that a plea deal was in the works. Members of Manafort's legal team were spotted spending several hours at the special counsel office's Thursday. A member of Manafort's legal team was seen bringing lunch into the office building. A prosecutor who secured convictions against him in Virginia and works with the US Attorney's Office there -- not the special counsel's office -- was also there Thursday, meaning that others outside his DC trial are still working on the case.

Then the judge overseeing his case, Amy Berman Jackson, delayed a major court hearing set for this about his upcoming trial twice. First, she moved it from Wednesday to Friday, then pushed it back an hour and a half Friday morning, giving no reasoning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More Nice Days
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

CODA seeing positive results after revealing abuse shelter location

Image

Local fraternity supports homeless shelter

Image

Poplar Bridge construction project underway

Image

New details on the Princeton train explosion

Image

New store ready to open in the Meadows

Image

A nice weekend ahead!

Image

Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Image

Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Image

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations