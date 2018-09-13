Clear

Gas explosions, fires reported in Massachusetts cities

Explosions and fires that rocked nearly 40 homes and businesses in three Massachusetts towns on Thursday may...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Explosions and fires that rocked nearly 40 homes and businesses in three Massachusetts towns on Thursday may have resulted from an issue with gas service, officials said.

Suspected explosions have set structures on fire across dozens of blocks and forced evacuations in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts State Police said.

Lawrence General Hospital received four patients in unknown condition, according to spokeswoman Jill Halsey.

The local utility was shutting down power in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover due to the emergency, state police said on Thursday evening.

A middle school in North Andover and a senior center in Andover were set up for evacuees, according to the agency. Andover officials asked residents and businesses in gas-serviced neighborhoods to evacuate.

Residence halls and academic buildings at Merrimack College were evacuated, according to Jim Chiavelli, chief of staff for the college president. Students were waiting outside building for the gas to be shut off.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera estimated there are between 20 and 25 fires across the city, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

"Incidents are across a wide swath of dozens of blocks across Lawrence and North Andover," state police said via Twitter.

Residents in the area who have service from Columbia Gas "should evacuate their homes immediately," state police said.

Gas lines were being depressurized by the company. The state police some neighborhoods were evacuated because of gas odors.

There was no immediate information available about the extent of the damage.

"Far too early to speculate on cause" of the explosions, authorities said.

Gas service was interrupted for 250 customers in Lawrence last month "due to hit line by a third party," according to Columbia gas.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information.

Developing story. More to come...

