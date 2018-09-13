Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Military assessment cited 'high' potential for government failure in Puerto Rico

A military intelligence assessment warned days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico of a "high" potentia...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A military intelligence assessment warned days after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico of a "high" potential for government failure on the island, new documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee reveal.

"The potential for government failure and the resulting humanitarian crisis on Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands is high," reads the unclassified J-2 assessment obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Electric power industry

Elijah Cummings

Energy and utilities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Hurricane Maria

Hurricanes

Latin America

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Puerto Rico

Severe weather

The Americas

Trey Gowdy

Tropical storms

United States

US Congress

US federal government

US House of Representatives

Utilities industry

Weather

White House

The committee's top Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings, is seizing on the newly obtained intelligence assessment to urge his Republican counterpart atop the committee to press the White House for documents related to the federal response in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The intelligence assessment, written five days after Maria struck Puerto Rico, was prepared for Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Cummings wants to know whether Trump was aware of the assessment at the time given his public comments during that period, including his criticism of local officials who sounded the alarm about similar concerns raised in the report.

"Both territories now suffer from devastated power grids and communications networks, lack of potable water, crippled transportation and supply systems, severely degraded medical services, and an economy that will take months to rebuild," the September 25 report stated.

"The ability to get the territories back on their feet quickly is crucial for a growingly desperate population of 3.6 million American citizens," the report said.

Those issues -- damaged transportation networks, power grids and affected medical services -- would plague Puerto Rico for months to come, hindering the island's recovery and causing hundreds more deaths.

Cummings' urging comes after Trump earlier on Thursday rejected the finding that nearly 3,000 people died as a result of Hurricane Maria and falsely accused Democrats of inflating the death toll. Trump has also in recent days touted the federal response in Puerto Rico as an "incredible unsung success" and "unappreciated great job."

Democrats on the oversight panel, as well as other committees, have been demanding documents and calling for hearings for a year on the government's handling of last year's hurricane season. They have aggressively criticized Republicans for doing little in investigating the issue.

Writing to Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican and the committee chairman, Cummings said: "Since you have refused to request any documents from the White House, it remains unclear whether President Trump received this information and disregarded it in his many public statements, or if there was a serious communication breakdown between the White House and first responders on the ground. Either scenario raises grave concerns as our nation prepares for the impact of Hurricane Florence in the coming days."

The Oversight Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing two weeks ago with FEMA on last year's hurricanes, but it has twice been postponed due to recent storms.

Cummings' letter to Gowdy also draws on an email exchange between a senior National Guard official and first responders on the ground who claim to be "finding mass graves in mud slide areas."

The exchange, which came nine days after the hurricane struck Puerto Rico, says "urban search and rescue started uncovering today, right before sunset."

"Don't know if it's families, or an entire town that was trying to avoid flooding and got buried my (sic) land slide. Planning for the worst," the email reads. The identity of the sender is redacted.

The documents came this week in response to an October 11, 2017, request Republicans and Democrats on the committee made to the Pentagon for documents related to the initial response.

Cummings' office does not appear to have obtained further information about whether mass deaths caused by land slides were indeed confirmed.

"The production we obtained this week was partial and did not include additional documents about these matters after this initial period," Cummings writes in his letter to Gowdy.

Cummings writes that he is seeking White House documents to confirm whether Trump was aware of both of these findings at the time.

Gowdy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New store ready to open in the Meadows

Image

A nice weekend ahead!

Image

Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Image

Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Image

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

Image

Street counters set up for downtown traffic study

Image

Elm Street attempted murder arrest

Image

Death investigation underway at 18th and Wabash

Image

Work starts to fill the Terre Haute sinkhole

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations