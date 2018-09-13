Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New polls confirm the battle for control of the Senate is indeed a knife fight

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that the race for control of the Senate is so close it is like a "knife fight in an alley." New polls released on Wednesday back him up, but also show that Republicans are still favored to maintain their control.

Fox News found the races in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota and Tennessee are all within 4 percentage points. Republicans are up in Indiana, North Dakota and Tennessee. Democrats are up in Arizona and Missouri.

21st Century Fox

Arizona

Companies

Continents and regions

Fox News

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Hillary Clinton

North America

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Southeastern United States

Southwestern United States

Tennessee

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US political parties

US Senate

The averages in some of these races -- such as Arizona (a little more friendly to Republicans) and Tennessee (a little more friendly to Democrats) -- differ slightly with Fox News. They mostly tell the same story, though: Democrats have an uphill battle for control of the Senate.

Democrats would need to win at least four of these five states to have a realistic shot of gaining that control. (They need a net pickup of two seats overall.) The closeness of the races means that's certainly possible. But while the outcomes are correlated, it's a little much to expect Democrats to sweep the board given the current polling.

The good news for Democrats is that the strongly pro-Democratic national environment gives them a better shot than you might think. The bad news is that the states the Senate battle is being fought in are not friendly to Democrats.

None of the states polled by Fox News were won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. Only Arizona was a single-digit race.

The Senate battleground states not polled by Fox News are not much friendlier ground for Democrats. The two other close states Democrats likely need to also succeed in are Florida and Nevada. Polls out over the last week suggest that is easier said than done.

Democrat Jacky Rosen was ahead of Republican Sen. Dean Heller by less than a point in a Suffolk University poll of Nevada released earlier this week. Clinton won Nevada, but only by 2 percentage points.

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson may actually be slightly behind Republican Rick Scott in the Florida Senate race. That's a state Clinton lost by a point.

Back in 2006, Democrats did manage to win all the close battlegrounds, except for Tennessee, to gain control of the Senate. That example demonstrates that wave years can sweep a party into office even in under difficult circumstances.

Going six for seven as the Democrats need to do, however, isn't likely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New store ready to open in the Meadows

Image

A nice weekend ahead!

Image

Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Image

Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Image

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

Image

Street counters set up for downtown traffic study

Image

Elm Street attempted murder arrest

Image

Death investigation underway at 18th and Wabash

Image

Work starts to fill the Terre Haute sinkhole

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations