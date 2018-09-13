Clear

US announces new North Korea sanctions

The US announced new sanctions against North Korea Thursday, taking aim at a Chinese company, its North Kore...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US announced new sanctions against North Korea Thursday, taking aim at a Chinese company, its North Korean CEO and its Russia-based sister company.

The two information technology companies are actually North Korean-controlled entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement Tuesday that accused the Russia-based company Volasys Silver Star, China-based China Silver Star and its CEO Jong Song Hwa of violating US sanctions.

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

International relations and national security

Military

Military weapons

North America

North Korea

North Korea nuclear development

Nuclear weapons

The Americas

United States

US-North Korea summit

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

"These actions are intended to stop the flow of illicit revenue to North Korea from overseas information technology workers disguising their true identities and hiding behind front companies, aliases, and third-party nationals," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

He warned the "IT industry, businesses, and individuals across the globe to take precautions to ensure that they are not unwittingly employing North Korean workers for technology projects by doing business with companies like the ones designated today."

Thursday's sanctions announcement is the latest sign the US is moving to increase pressure on Pyongyang to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. White House officials acknowledge there's been no progress on denuclearization, even as President Donald Trump considers a second summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said the US and allies are days away from launching a new effort to more publicly expose North Korean violations of sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programs, two defense officials tell CNN.

Defense officials say North Korea is regularly employing "deceptive tactics to evade UN sanctions" with ship-to-ship transfers, and while the US and allies have been working quietly to thwart that smuggling, the effort will now become more public in an effort to "name and shame" Pyongyang and its enablers.

The US has been using sanctions to maintain pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, even as it continues to engage in diplomacy.

"The United States will continue to fully enforce and implement sanctions until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Mnuchin said Thursday.

The UN Security Council has noted that revenue generated from North Korean workers overseas contributes to the country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The Treasury announcement said that North Korea sells a range of IT services and products abroad, including website and app development, security software, and biometric identification software that have military and law enforcement applications. And it urged caution, warning businesses to be aware that North Korean firms use deceptive practices, disguising themselves through the use of front companies, aliases, and third-country nationals who act as facilitators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Widow of WW1 soldier in Columbus remembers husband

Image

4th and Ohio intersection remains closed while crews work to repair road

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Police release more information on shooting

Image

Death investigation underway near 18th and Wabash in Terre Haute

Image

Blue at the Crossroads September 14th & 15th Downtown

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations