These are today's front pages from cities in Florence's path

One way to get a snapshot of a community is to read its newspaper.As ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One way to get a snapshot of a community is to read its newspaper.

As Hurricane Florence barrels down on the Southeast US, the region's front pages are portraits of urgency and unease.

Here are the front pages of nine newspapers Thursday from the eastern Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

The words and the photos and the typefaces of the headlines are different, but the messages are the same: Here it comes. It's bad. Be ready.

The State (Columbia, SC)

The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC)

The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC)

The Charlotte Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

Winston-Salem Journal

Daily Press (Newport News, VA)

Savannah Morning News

