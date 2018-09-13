Clear

The heartwarming letter that awaited senior citizens who were forced to evacuate to this town

Hurricane Florence forced a mandatory ...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence forced a mandatory medical evacuation, requiring all coastal hospitals and nursing facilities to relocate its patients.

On Wednesday, nearly 100 senior citizens arrived at a local hotel in Fairburn, Georgia.

There, they found a note from the Fairburn Police Department welcoming them with open arms.

"Welcome to Fairburn. We know you've already been through a lot and have a lot more to go through before it's all over. We want to help in any way we can," the letter said.

From free shuttle services, to taking the evacuees to stores and church themselves, the officers in the town are truly living up to the term "Southern Hospitality."

The senior citizens came from Somerby of Mount Pleasant in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV, this is not the first time they have evacuated to Fairburn due to a storm.

They like the town's welcoming spirit so much that it has become their got-to destination whenever dangerous weather events threatens their home.

"We made a couple of phone calls. Everybody pulled together: The churches, the bishop. I mean if we said 'Thank You' a thousand times, it wouldn't even hit the surface to be enough to say 'Thank You," Hazel Patterson, general manager of the senior living home told the affiliate.

