Clear

Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman' in question

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Henry Cavill will not be reprising his superhero role, citing unnamed sources.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 10:25 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Is Henry Cavill hanging up his Superman cape?

The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that Cavill will not be reprising his superhero role, citing unnamed sources.

Warner Bros. released a statement shortly after the story's publication leaving Cavill's future in question.

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged." a Warner Bros representative said in a statement to CNN. (CNN, like Warner Bros., are both owned by Warner Media.)

Cavill's manager, Dany Garcia, gave a slightly more hopeful message via Twitter: "Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe."

CNN has reached out to Cavill's representatives for further comment.

Henry Cavill apologizes after #MeToo backlash

Cavill debuted as the iconic character in 2013's "Man of Steel."

The film made more than $660 million worldwide, but it received mixed reviews, as did 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Cavill also reprised his role in last year's "Justice League."

According to The Hollywood Reporter article, Warner Bros. had been hoping Cavill would make a cameo in "Shazam!," which stars Zachary Levi, but those negotiations fell apart due to scheduling conflicts. (Cavill recently signed on to lead a series based on "The Witcher" novels for Netflix.)

The report also said the studio's priorities are focusing largely on an upcoming "Supergirl" film, sidelining any storyline that would involve Cavill.

Behind the scenes, there have been other signs of ongoing efforts to revamp DC Comics-based movies.

In June, Geoff Johns, who had been chief creative officer of DC Entertainment since 2010, left his position to focus on writing and producing Warner Bros and DC films and television shows.

DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson also stepped down this summer.

The news of Cavill's possible ouster comes as the future of Ben Affleck as Batman also remains in question.

Since last summer, rumors that Affleck's days as the caped crusader were numbered have swirled.

Affleck has remained steadfast that he's committed to the role.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations