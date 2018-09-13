Russians accused over Salisbury poisoning were in city 'as tourists'

Two Russians accused of a nerve agent attack in the UK have told Russian TV that they visited the city where the assault took place to see its historic cathedral, and not to poison a former spy.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told the Kremlin-backed RT network on Thursday they made a brief trip to Salisbury because "our friends had been suggesting for a long time that we visit this wonderful town" and made a reference to the city's historic cathedral.

They claimed to have had nothing to do with the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were poisoned when the pair were in Salisbury in March.

British prosecutors said last week they had "sufficient evidence" to charge the two Russian nationals with attempted murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with the attack on March 4. Prosecutors say the Skripals came into contact with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent.

Britain is not applying to Russia for the extradition of the two men as Russian does not extradite its own nationals. However, prosecutors have obtained a European Arrest Warrant and police have asked Interpol to issue arrest warrants too.

In an interview with RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, two men who identified themselves as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov said they had nothing to do with the poisoning of the Skripals, saying they had reached out to RT to tell their side of the story.

The two men said they had made their weekend trip to England purely to see tourist sites such as Stonehenge, which is about 10 miles from Salisbury.

"We came there on March 2, then went to a railway station to see the timetable," Petrov said, according to RT's translation of the interview. "We arrived in Salisbury on March 3 and tried to walk through the town, but we lasted for only half an hour because it was covered in snow.

"Of course, we went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn't do it because there was muddy slush everywhere. The town was covered by this slush. We got wet, took the nearest train and came back (to London)."

"We spent no more than an hour in Salisbury, mainly because of the lags between trains," Boshirov said, according to RT. "Maybe we did [approach] Skripal's house, but we don't know where is it located."

A tweet by Stonehenge on March 3 shows the historic site was closed on March 3 because of snow.

The two men said they returned to Salisbury on Sunday, March 4 to see the cathedral and Old Sarum because the weather had improved. Police say the men spent less than two hours there.

The pair flew back to Moscow that evening, hours after the Skripals were attacked. Photographs from Moscow on March 4 show heavy snow and extensive slush on the city's streets.

Salisbury's Member of Parliament, John Glen, dismissed the statements made by Petrov and Boshirov, saying they "are not credible and don't match the widely accepted intelligence we have on these individuals."

Glen, a Conservative lawmaker, also tweeted that he was "delighted that Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Borishov [sic] were able to see the world-class attractions that #Salisbury has to offer. But very strange to come all this way for just two days while carrying Novichok in their luggage."

'We didn't have perfume'

Speaking to RT, the two men denied having Novichok or any poison with them.

Asked by Simonyan whether they had the perfume bottle that had been shown as evidence by UK authorities, Boshirov said: "Is it silly for decent lads to have women's perfume? The customs are checking everything, they would have questions as to why men have women's perfume in their luggage. We didn't have it."

UK investigators have formally linked the attack on the Skripals to the June 30 poisoning of Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, a couple living in Amesbury, near Salisbury. Sturgess died on July 8 after applying a substance to her wrists from a perfume bottle found by Rowley.

Police say it was a counterfeit bottle with a nozzle that had been specially adapted. They believe Sturgess and Rowley, who was sickened but survived, "became victims as a result of the recklessness in which such a toxic nerve agent was disposed of" by the suspects in the Skripal poisoning.

According to RT, the two men "sounded distressed" about being named by the UK as Russian intelligence agents alleged to have been involved in the poisoning.

"We're afraid of going out, we fear for ourselves, our lives and lives of our loved ones," Boshirov said.

CCTV captures men's movements

London's Metropolitan Police last week detailed how the two men arrived at London Gatwick Airport from Moscow at about 3 p.m. on Friday March 2. They stayed that night and the next in a basic hotel in east London.

On Saturday March 3, police said, the men caught a train to Salisbury, arriving at about 2:25 p.m. They left the city less than two hours later to return to London. Police believe the trip was for reconnaissance of the Salisbury area.

The following day, they traveled again by train to Salisbury, arriving about 11:45 a.m. Just before midday, CCTV footage showed them in the vicinity of Sergei Skripal's home, where they are believed to have applied Novichok to the front door. Police say the footage was captured "moments before the attack."

At 1:05 p.m. they were caught on CCTV on Fisherton Street, heading back toward the train station. They boarded a train back to London at 1:50 p.m. The pair passed through passport control at London Heathrow Airport at about 7:30 p.m. before boarding a flight back to Moscow.

The RT interview came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia had identified the pair and found no evidence of criminal activities.

"We, of course, looked at what kind of people they are, and we know who they are, we found them," Putin told an audience at the Eastern Economic Forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok. "There is nothing unusual or criminal there, I assure you."

Putin appeared to suggest they should tell their story publicly. "Let them come out somewhere, to you in the media," he said, describing the men as "civilians."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the UK Parliament last week that Britain believes the two suspects to be officers of the Russian military intelligence service, known as the GRU.

Russia has been accused by the UK of conducting a disinformation campaign over the attack on the Skripals. Officials from the UK Foreign Office say they have counted 37 different Russian narratives regarding the poisonings in Salisbury.