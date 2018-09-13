Clear

Kavanaugh contacted Kozinski after resignation because he was 'concerned about his mental health'

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he reached out to disgraced Judge Alex Kozinski after his resigna...

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he reached out to disgraced Judge Alex Kozinski after his resignation because he was "concerned about his mental health."

Kozinski resigned in December 2017 after multiple former clerks and junior staffers came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Kavanaugh said during his confirmation hearings last week that when he learned about the allegations when they were made public, it was a "gut punch" for him.

Brett Kavanaugh

Health and medical

Mental health

Misconduct

Political Figures - US

Resignations

Society

Kavanaugh once clerked for Kozinski, but in his written responses to senators on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was not aware of the misconduct until it was made public by news outlets.

"And when I heard, when it became public I think it was in December it was a gut punch. It was a gut punch for me. It was a gut punch for the judiciary, and I was shocked and disappointed, angry, a swirl of emotions," Kavanaugh recalled at his Senate hearing last week.

Kozinski served as chief judge on the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals for several years.

In 2008, The Los Angeles Times reported that Kozinski would send controversial jokes to an e-mail list titled the Easy Rider Gag List and that the judge had a publicly accessible website that included sexually explicit material.

"I believe that I first became aware of this website when news of the website broke publicly in news outlets, which led to the 2008 -- 2009 judicial misconduct investigation," Kavanaugh wrote in his written answers to lawmakers.

Kavanaugh also denied having knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against Kozinski, including accusations that Kozinski would share sexually explicit images with his law clerks.

"I was unaware of any allegation that Judge Kozinski shared pornography with law clerks until I read the story in the news in late 2017," Kavanaugh said in his written answers.

When he resigned in 2017, Kozinski wrote, "I've always had a broad sense of humor and a candid way of speaking to both male and female law clerks alike. In doing so, I may not have been mindful enough of the special challenges and pressures that women face in the workplace. It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Continued Nice Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The nice September weather streak continues.

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations